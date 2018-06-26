New luxury apartment “THE MOUNT” Introduces inclusive lifestyle at Mount Lavinia

Evercore Properties (Pvt) Ltd. announced the launch of THE MOUNT, a luxury apartment complex

situated in the heart of Mount Lavinia.

Comprising 35 exclusive apartments on 7 floors offering an inclusive lifestyle, THE MOUNT is located 150

meters from Galle Road, and a few minutes away from Mount Lavinia Beach, Mount Lavinia Hotel, S.

Thomas’ College, supermarkets, restaurants, international fast food chains, hotels, hospitals, places of

worship and other conveniences are in close proximity.

Featuring facilities and conveniences unavailable except in highly priced Colombo properties, THE

MOUNT affords very distinct enhancements including an infinity swimming pool, modern gymnasium,

barbeque lounge, recreation, round the clock security, surveillance camera systems, backup generator,

dedicated split level parking with electric vehicle charging facility.

The 35 spacious apartments are fitted with high quality equipment and material including European

standard amenities, and all apartments include a utility/ maid’s room with separate service entrance.

Proud residents enjoy 360 degree panoramic views of the surrounding areas which include the Indian

Ocean, City of Colombo, wetlands of Bellanthara and Mount Lavinia’s famous beach. Secluded from high

traffic areas but close enough to the beach to become a highly prized address as a residence, THE

MOUNT is ideal as an investment or a holiday home for non-resident Sri Lankans.

THE MOUNT is a project of Evercore Properties (Pvt) Ltd. who are committed to providing quality

residential apartments to enhance the lifestyle of Sri Lankans. The Project Architect of THE MOUNT is

Upula Chandrakumara the first recipient of the Geoffrey Bawa Trust Overseas Travel Award. “The design

allows maximum natural light to come in to the apartment so you don't have to depend on electricity

that much. It concentrates on avoiding flat straight lines and use unequal planes stretching the vertical

length of the apartments. The facade stands out – vibrant, elegant and different – from other apartment

buildings. These articulated asymmetrical geometrical forms create a sense of presence while green

balconies & troughs soften the hard shape… Infusing a sense of place, that you can call home”,

remarked architect Upula.

The construction partner of THE MOUNT is the reputed building contractor L.H. Piyasena & Company

(Pvt) Ltd. Qualitas Associates is the project partner who have been engaged throughout its lifecycle

providing its expertise in Project and Technical Feasibility, Market Research, Design Consultancy and

Engineering Services, Project Management, Marketing, Sales and Facilities Management.

“Obtaining all necessary clearances before commencing on the final stage of construction definitely

adds value to the project, said Michel Patternott, Head of Sales & Marketing Evercore Properties (Pvt)

Ltd. A clear title and approvals means no headaches in the future. As an owner or investor, one must be

mindful about this “stated Michel Patternott. He went on to add that “The company has an

uncompromising commitment to ensuring the highest standards at THE MOUNT, whose select owners

will have the privilege of enjoying exclusive facilities and convenience, whilst enjoying an inclusive

lifestyle” he remarked.