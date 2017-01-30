New listing regulations for IPO

Share ! tweet







With new regulations, firms which aim to go public won’t be able to raise cash at their whims and fancies, but these deterrents may not do the trick entirely.

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) aims to issue stringent directions on funds raised through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in their yet-to-come listing rules.

“We’ll be issuing listing rules on using IPO cash for the precise purpose as stated in the firm’s prospectus. If a company wants to use the IPO funds for something else, they need to go to their shareholders and request permission,” a CSE official said.

The CSE in their yet-to-come listing rules aims to issue stringent directions on firms ‘doing things that weren’t promised’ with funds raised through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

“We’ll be issuing listing rules on using IPO cash for the precise purpose as stated in the firm’s prospectus. If a company wants to use the IPO funds for something else, they need to go to their shareholders and request permission,” a CSE official said.