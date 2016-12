Share ! tweet







Ministry of Finance will introduced to new leasing mechanism for leasing companies when buying motor vehicles. This will be implemented from 1st January 2017

Currently 70 percent of the estimated amount has to be paid to the leasing company. Under the new system it will change for some extent. It is said that 50 percent for motor vehicles, 25 percent for three-wheelers, 70 percent for buses and 90 percent for public transport vehicles being the practice.