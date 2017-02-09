New laws will be introduced regarding public protests

Share ! tweet







It is reported tha Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayake says the government cannot allow the rights of the general public to be violated by the protests of certain groups staged for political purposes, our news sources said.

The Minister speaking during the adjournment debate in the parliament yesterday said each and every citizen of the country is supposed to be bound by the laws of the country and the government cannot allow some groups inconveniencing the public by protests.

Parliamentarian S.M. Marikkar at the adjournment time proposed a Motion on "Allocation of a separate location in the city for people's protests" to minimize inconveniences caused to the public.

Minister Ratnayake emphasized that the government based on good governance principles is always committed to protect rule of the law and democracy.

The Minister informed the parliament that new laws will be introduced with regard to protests while safeguarding the people's right to assembly and public protest. He added that the police will be trained more professionally to handle protests and civil disturbances.