New laws to punish offenders

New laws will be drafted to punish all politicians and State officials who fail to disclose their assets and liabilities in the future.

As per current laws only a minor fine is imposed on those who fail to reveal their assets and liabilities.

Sources said, the government has decided to enact new laws as most politicians and State officials are reluctant to disclose their assets and liabilities.

Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said a list of……around 300 politicians who have so far failed to declare their assets and liabilities after contesting the last general election has been compiled and the list will be handed over to the Bribery Commission for action.

He said several officials of political parties who have failed to declare their assets and liabilities have time till 28 February to do so, failing which, legal action will be taken against them.