New laws to check multiple voting by the displaced

Displaced people found to have registered to vote in several electorates by submitting false information and documents risk being fined, sentenced to a prison term or both, under new laws now being drafted.

Under the new laws, internally displaced people have been allowed to register to vote in the electorate they resided in before being displaced. If, however, such persons are found to have registered to vote in several electorates, they risk a two-year jail term, a Rs.100,000 fine or both.

Displaced people who wish to remain in current places of residences have the option of registering to vote in that particular electorate. Additionally, those found to have submitted false information and forged documents when registering to vote risk a one year jail term, a Rs.50,000 fine or both. Police are to be given powers to file cases in a Magistrate’s Court against such people.