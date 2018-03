New Law and Order Minister sworn in Sri Lanka

Minister of Public Administration and Management R. M. Ranjith Madduma Bandara was sworn in as the Minister of Law and Order, the President’s Media Division announced.

He took oath before President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s official residence a short while ago.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Secretary to the President Austin Fernando were also present at the occasion.