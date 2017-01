New judge panel to investigate bribery and corruption

A new Judge panel to be appointed to investigate allegations of bribery and corruption.

This was approved by Cabinet.

The proposal was presented by Ministers Patali Champika Ranawaka and Sarath Amunugama.

Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka in his official Facebook Page, stated that the proposal was presented in order to obtain the advice of the Attorney General on such matters.