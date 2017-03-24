New Inland Revenue Act would create better tax structure – Ravi

Share ! tweet







Proposals to introduce a new Inland Revenue Act and amend the Economic Service Charge Act, have been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

They were presented on Tuesday by Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake , as proposed in Budget 2016.

The Finance Minister said yesterday that a new Inland Revenue Act , would create a better tax structure by modernizing administration based on non complex tax principles and also improve efficiency of the Inland Revenue Department.

The Cabinet, he said had directed that the draft proposal, which had been prepared on a concept paper, be sent to the Legal Draftsman for preparation of the Bill, to be presented in Parliament.

Karunanayake said that the Bill to amend the Economic Service Charge Act No. 13 of 2006 , including the amendments proposed by the 2016 and 2017 budgets , which had been cleared by the Attorney General, was also approved by the Cabinet of Ministers for publication in the Gazette and submission to the legislature.

Among the other Memorandums approved by the Cabinet, was one presented by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs, to draft a new Securities Exchange Act aimed at strengthening the independence of the Securities and Exchange Commission and make the capital market attractive.