New Exchange Control Act to facilitate foreign investment-Daya Gamage

The government intends introducing a new Exchange Control Act soon to facilitate the export and import sectors, Minister of Primary Industries Daya Gamage said.

'At present Exchange Control Act No. 24 of 1953, which is operative in these areas of the economy,, needs to be amended, Gamage told English daily national newspaper.

The Act aims at implementing tools to measure and limit the currency flow into and out of the country and every country has laws and regulations to control this exchange flow, he said. .

'The present Sri Lanka Exchange Control Act is no longer adaptable to the current set up. The circumstances and business environments have changed through the years, businessman turned politico Gamage said

" The present Exchange Control Act will be repealed and a new Foreign Exchange Act will be introduced to protect foreign reserves from irregular transactions, the minister said.

'With the government taking initiatives to increase foreign investments in Sri Lanka and making use of the strategic geographical location of the country, axing of this archaic piece of legislation is timely. This in turn looks to increase and stabilize foreign investments, he explained.

Gamage said the government has to compete with other countries and markets that are fast changing, Sri Lanka too needs to keep up with the newest market and economic trends, to boost investor confidence and create market discipline.