New dengue treatment units set up in several hospitals

As the Infectious Disease Hospital is full with dengue patients the Health Ministry has taken steps to establish dengue treatment units at several hospitals, the Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said.

Accordingly, dengue treatment units will be in operation at the Colombo National Hospital, Colombo North and Colombo South Teaching Hospitals.

As a solution to treat the increasing number of dengue patients, the Minister has instructed the Health Services Director General to affiliate the Thalangama, Piliyandala and Wethara regional hospitals to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) and the Kalubowila Colombo South Teaching Hospital.

Currently, there are over 450 dengue patients receiving treatment at the IDH and the Ministry has made arrangements to immediately purchase 200 more beds to the hospital, the Minister said.