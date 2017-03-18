New Counter Terrorism Act will comply with int’l HR norms – Sagala

Share ! tweet







The Sri Lankan Government has developed a policy and legal framework for a new Counter Terrorism Act, which would comply with international human rights norms, while the draft is currently going through revisions following Cabinet approval, Minister Sagala Ratnayake says.

"The Prevention of Terrorism Act had earned notoriety as one of the most draconian pieces of legislation in Sri Lanka," the Minister of Law and Order and Southern Development has said.

Ratnayake was delivering a speech on ‘Post-Conflict Sri Lanka: Rebuilding peace and confidence among people severely affected by terrorism and war’ at the 3rd Counter Terrorism Conference held in New Delhi on Tuesday (14).

"The GOSL has developed a policy and legal framework for a new Counter Terrorism Act, which would comply with international human rights norms. The draft is currently going through revisions following Cabinet approval and consideration by the Parliamentary Oversight Committee for National Security," he said.

He also said that the Prevention of Persons from Enforced Disappearance Act, which was placed in the Order Paper of Parliament a week ago, introduces provisions which would hold criminally responsible not only those who were engaged in disappearance but those who exercise command responsibility as well.