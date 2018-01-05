New board of directors for Sri Lankan

State Enterprise Development Minister Kabir Hashim says that the government has decided to appoint a new chairman and a board of directors for the SriLankan Airlines with a view to reviving the airline.

The minister has, in a media statement. condemned what he calls attempts by certain parties with the vested interests to have the public belive that SriLankan airlines will be closed down. The minister said that there was no such move but the government move was aimed at turning the national carrier around.

“When our government took over the SriLankan airlines it was not even in a position to be salvaged; it was ready for burial. We are making a determined effort to turn it around. That is no easy task, but we have decided to face the challenge and take the bull by the horn. We have already removed some obstacles in our path. However, I grant that much more remains to be done, but we will achieve our goal of turning the national carrier into a profitable venture for the benefit of the entire country.”