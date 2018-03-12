Need to commercialize state research

Primary industries minister Daya Gamage stresses the need to commercialize the findings by state research centres.

He was speaking at a workshop at his ministry today to build an inter relationship between industrialists and state universities.

Ministry secretary Bandula Wickramarachchi, National Science Foundation’s director general Prof. Ananda Jayawardena, deputy chairman of the University Grants Commission Prof. P.S.M. Gunaratne, vice chancellors of the Moratuwa and Sri Jayewardenepura Universities and director of the Central Lancashire University in the UK Dr. Martin Brown participated.

Speaking further, the minister said his ministry has made elaborate plans to develop industries in collaboration with the universities.

Furthermore, a MoU is to be signed with a university in Thailand, he said.

The minister said Sri Lanka could learn a lesson from the experiences of Thailand, which has made findings in research being done with universities.





He also called for an attitudinal change among undergraduates for a better contribution by them in the agri-economy.

The minister said that export revenue from agriculture has increased and that the target was to double it by 2025.

Production needs to be increased for that, he said, adding that there was an urgent need to bring more land under cultivation.