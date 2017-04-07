Need for a more efficient and systematic tax system for strong national economy

President Maithripala Sirisena says the current methods of tax collections should be more efficient and systematic for the development of a strong national economy.

Addressing the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Inland Revenue Commissioners' Association held at the Kingsbury Hotel Thursday, the President said there are many discrepancies in the taxation process as some institutions both state and private sector fail to pay taxes in due procedure.

The President said the Inland Revenue sector is the heart of the country's economy and in order to improve people's lives, and create a prosperous economy for them, everyone must fulfil their duties and responsibilities.

He said a number of foreign training sessions will be introduced to the staff members of the Inland Revenue Department to improve the quality of tax collection in Sri Lanka.

The President also paid attention on recruiting Assistant Commissioners for the Department since the recruitment of them has been halted since 2007. He suggested to immediately recruit personnel to fill the vacant positions to increase the productivity of the government.

He said the issues regarding the Tax Act and new appointments to the Department will be discussed after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The President expressed his gratitude for the support given by the Inland Revenue Department which is acting as the blood supply to the economy.

An Award plaque was presented to Retired Senior Commissioner, Mr. P.G.K Samaratunga by the President at this occasion.