Necessary preparations made for acceptance of LG nominations – Deshapriya

Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya stated that all necessary preparations have been made to accept nominations for 93 Local Government institutions.

The acceptance of nominations for 93 Local Government bodies will commence on Monday (11), and end at midnight on December 13. Nominations will be accepted from 8.30am to 4.15pm.

The Elections Commissioner stated that all District Secretariats have been prepared for the nominations process and that sufficient security will be deployed to each office.

A briefing session was held by the Commissioner for all District Secretariat officials and all assistant selection officers that will aid in the process.