Nearly 440,530 affected by ongoing drought in Northern Province

While nearly half a million people affected due to wet weather conditions in South, over 440,530 people from 130,243 families have been affected by drought in the Northern Province, District Disaster Management and Coordination Units say.

District Disaster Management and Coordination Unit of Mullaitivu said that over 115,000 people from 35,670 families representing 134 Grama Niladhari Divisions were affected in the Mullaitivu district.

District Disaster Management and Coordination Units of Jaffna and Vavuniya say 121,057 people from 33,361 families and 85,771 people from 24,507 families were also affected in the two districts respectively.

In the Kilinochchi district, some 70,900 people from 23,206 families and in Mannar District 47,710 people from 13,499 families were affected due to drought, it was reported.