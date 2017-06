The United Postal Trade Union’s Front commenced an indefinite strike from midnight today over the government’s alleged silence towards the unresolved issues of the Postal employees and the Department.

The Front carried a 48 – hour token strike on June 12 disrupting the country’s entire postal service forcing the government to reverse its alleged decision to handover several buildings which house post offices in Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Kandy to an Indian company to build hotels.

