NDB wins ‘Best SME Bank Sri Lanka’ at Global Finance Review 2017

For over three decades, NDB has extended its unwavering support to empower Sri Lankan entrepreneurs towards improving their potential. Initially as a development bank and now as a fully-fledged commercial bank, NDB has from its origin responded to the needs of the SME sector by giving adequate support to the Small and Medium enterprises (SME’s) which are known to be the backbone of any economy.

The Bank has well identified the dynamics of SME and has involved in designing new and innovative approaches to reach SMEs. NDB has introduced customized financial propositions for SMEs and has provided capacity enhancement programmes for bank staff to better understand and respond to varied SME needs. The diversity of available financial products in the strength and understanding dynamics help the Bank to give right advice and the right plan at each stage of an SME’s life cycle to support the future success of any SME business.

NDB has extended financial assistance to projects in the key growth sub sectors covering tourism, construction, agriculture, manufacturing and service sector. Taking into account the anticipated growth levels in the tourism industry, the Bank has geared up to face the anticipated demand for infrastructure development. A large number of SME hotel projects in all regions of the country including in the Northern and Eastern provinces have also been assisted.

NDB strongly believes that there is tremendous entrepreneurial potential at the provincial and grass root levels of Sri Lanka. With this potential NDB’s SME and micro finance programmes, are geared to leverage it and offer competencies in order to empower the small scale entrepreneurs. NDB reaches out to diverse range of SME and micro segments, including farmers venturing in to organic paddy cultivation, floriculturists and small scale street food vendors to name a few.