NBRO extends landslide warning to seven districts

The National Building Research Organization has issued an alert on possibility of landslides in seven districts.

Areas in following districts are under threat of landslides if heavy rainfall is experienced over the next 24 hours.

Kegalle District – Bulathkohupitiya , Dehiowita ,Deraniyagala, Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariats

Galle District – Baddegama, Yakkalamulla , Neluwa, Thawalama, Niyagama,, Nagoda Divisional Secretariats

Ratnapura District – Elapatha, Pelmadulla, Kuruwita, Ehaliyagoda, Kiriella, Imbulpe, Ayagama Kahawatta and Kalawana Divisional Secretariats

Kalutara District – Bulathsinhala, Agalawatta, Wallawita and Buduraliya Divisional Secretariats

Matara District- Kotapola, Pasgoda, Pitabeddara and Mulatiyana Divisional Secretariats

Hambanthota District – Walasmulla and Katuwana Divisional Secretariats

Nuwara Eliya District – Ambagamuwa Korale Divisional Secretariats

The NBRO said slopes in those areas are still in wet condition and if the rain receives there is a possibility of landslide and cut slope failures.