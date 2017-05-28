Home / LATEST / NBRO extends landslide warning to seven districts

The National Building Research Organization has issued an alert on possibility of landslides in seven districts.

Areas in following districts are under threat of landslides if heavy rainfall is experienced over the next 24 hours.

  • Kegalle District – Bulathkohupitiya , Dehiowita ,Deraniyagala, Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariats
  • Galle District – Baddegama, Yakkalamulla , Neluwa, Thawalama, Niyagama,, Nagoda Divisional Secretariats
  • Ratnapura District – Elapatha, Pelmadulla, Kuruwita, Ehaliyagoda, Kiriella, Imbulpe, Ayagama Kahawatta and Kalawana Divisional Secretariats
  • Kalutara District – Bulathsinhala, Agalawatta, Wallawita and Buduraliya Divisional Secretariats
  • Matara District- Kotapola, Pasgoda, Pitabeddara and Mulatiyana Divisional Secretariats
  • Hambanthota District – Walasmulla and Katuwana Divisional Secretariats
  • Nuwara Eliya District – Ambagamuwa Korale Divisional Secretariats

The NBRO said slopes in those areas are still in wet condition and if the rain receives there is a possibility of landslide and cut slope failures.

 

