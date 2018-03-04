Home / LATEST / Navy, STF seize over 400 kg of Kerala ganja in Negombo

Navy, STF seize over 400 kg of Kerala ganja in Negombo

A suspect was nabbed with a stock of Kerala Cannabis valued nearly Rs.60 million in Telwatta, Negombo today during a raid conducted jointly by the Special Task Force (STF) police and the Sri Lanka Navy.

The police say the suspect was transporting 403 kilograms of Kerala Cannabis in a luxury van.

The raid was conducted on the information received by the Navy Intelligence Unit.

The suspect, a 51-year-old resident in Ja-Ela, was transporting the contraband to Colombo from Naga Deepa in Jaffna.

The suspect and the van in which he was traveling were handed over to the Negombo police for further investigations

