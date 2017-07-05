Upon detecting two suspicious packages on the Mannar – Colombo night mail train, a consignment of 20.5 kg of Kerala Cannabis was found by naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command in coordination with Vankalai Police, during a joint search.
The consignment of cannabis was handed over to the Vankalai Police for onward legal action, Navy said.
Navy recovers Kerala Cannabis from Mannar – Colombo night mail
