Navy facilitates repatriation of three Indian fishermen

The Sri Lanka Navy today assisted in the repatriation of three Indian fishermen who were released from the Sri Lankan custody recently.

The three Indian fishermen were among 16 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on 16 January for trespassing into the Sri Lankan territorial waters and engaging in illegal fishing activities.

Fast Attack Craft CG 403 of Sri Lanka Coast Guard was deployed for the repatriation mission. The repatriated Indian fishermen were handed over to the Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Anagh’ at the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) North of Kankasanthurai this morning.

Indian media reported that Sri Lankan authorities agreed to release the fishermen on a request made through the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka by the family of one fisherman whose son has died suddenly.

Following this the Attorney General has granted release to the fishermen, who are now being moved to India in an emergency basis.