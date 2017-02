Share ! tweet







The service of Navy Commander Vice Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne has been extended by six months by President Maithripala Sirisena.

He was appointed the 20th Navy Commander on July 2015 and his term of office was to be expired tomorrow.

Vice Admiral Wijegunaratne joined the Navy on November 1, 1980. He is a past student of Royal College in Colombo.