Navy assures release of 100 acres of land in Mullikulam

Share ! tweet







The Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne on 29th this month assured to immediately release approximately 100 acres of land to the general public in Mullikulam.

He expressed these views during a cordial discussion held with the families in Mullikulam, whilst on an inspection visit to the Northwestern Naval Area on Saturday, Sri Lanka Navy said.

The discussion transpired positively, as the people agreed to settle around 100 acres of agricultural land, in the proximity of the ‘Our Lady of Assumption Parish Council’ Church, in lieu of 300 acres that the Navy had earlier consented to release.

Around 185 families are registered in the Mullikulam locality. Meanwhile, the locals expressed reluctance to a proposition made by the Navy, allowing the latter’s swift transition into 27 houses previously constructed by same and making-way for the families’ immediate settlement.

Subsequently, the Navy had requested an additional 8 months for the gradual shifting from the occupied 27 houses in the Northern boundary of the Naval base, until completion of construction of the new buildings compensating the already constructed 27 houses occupied by the locals.