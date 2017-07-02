Home / LATEST / Navy arrests 8 persons engaged in illegal fishing

Navy arrests 8 persons engaged in illegal fishing

A team of naval personnel attached to the Eastern Naval Command, during a routine patrol, apprehended 8 local fishermen engaged in illegal fishing using unauthorized fishing nets in the waters off Norway Island today.
Along with the fishermen; a dinghy and an unauthorized fishing net approximately 225 m long were taken into naval custody.
The apprehended fishermen and fishing gears were handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries, Trincomalee for onward action.

