Navy arrests 8 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Sri Lanka Navy on Friday has arrested 8 fishermen from India's Tamil Nadu state for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

A Fast Attack Craft attached to the Eastern Naval Command arrested the Indian fishermen along with a fishing trawler poaching in the sea area north of Pulmoddai yesterday.

The arrested fishermen and the trawlers have been handed over to the Trincomalee Harbor Police for onward action. The arrested fishermen were produced before the Trincomalee Court