Navy arrests 10 local fishermen engaged in illegal fishing using banned nets

The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 10 local fishermen in two separate incidents on Thursday for allegedly engaged in illegal fishing practices using unauthorized nets.

Naval personnel attached to SLNS Welusumana located in Mandativu belonging to the Northern Naval Command arrested five persons who were engaged in illegal fishing activities using monofilament nets near Ceynor Jetty in Mandativu.

During the arrest, a traditional boat (Wallam), a Fiber Glass Dinghy and two unauthorized fishing nets were taken into naval custody. The arrested suspects along with belongings were handed over to the Mandativu Fisheries Inspector for further investigations.

On the same day, naval personnel attached to SLNS Gajaba located in Mannar in the North Central Naval Command arrested five local fishermen illegally fishing using unauthorized fishing nets in the sea area of Talvupadu.

Along with the suspects, a dinghy, a pair of diving fins, two diving masks and three monofilament nets were taken into custody. The apprehended persons and items were produced before the Assistant Director of Fisheries, Mannar for onward investigations.