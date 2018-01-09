Naval and fishing community needs to be vigilant

The naval and fishing communities to be vigilant with regard to the possibility of heavy rainfall and strong winds in the Northern sea areas, the Department of Meteorology said.

Due to an active cloudiness in the sea areas to the North of Sri Lanka, the possibility for heavy showers/thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80kmph) in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankasanthurai is high, it said.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards, said the special weather bulleting issued this morning and valid for the next 18 hours.