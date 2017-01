Share ! tweet







The cabinet has given the nod to widen the scope of senior citizens health policy in the country. Therefore, National Senior Citizens Health Policy will be implemented soon, Minister of Health Dr Rajitha Senaratne said. Due to the life expectancy and reduce of child birth have resulted in the increase of elderly population in the country. At present 12 percent of the elderly population over 60 percent, that will increase to 16 percent by 2020 and 29 percent by 2050.