National Integration Week would be celebrated from January 8 to 14 every year following Cabinet approval.

The dates coincide with the week in which President Maithripala Sirisena who is also the Minister of National Integration and Reconciliation assumed office.

"The Main aim of this initiative is to promote unity, peace, affection, and brotherhood among communities of different ethnic, religious, cultural and regional diversities.

This is a nation building effort that lays the foundation for a united, strong, reconciled and prosperous nation which recognizes Unity in Diversity", Secretary Ministry of National Integration and Reconciliation V. Sivagnanasothy said.

The National Integration and Reconciliation week, he noted, would conduct the following programmes countrywide.