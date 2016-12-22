National Integration and Reconciliation Week to improve peace and harmony

Share ! tweet







The government has declared the week from 08th to 14th January each year from 2017 as the National Integration and Reconciliation Week.

The measure has been taken to improve peace, harmony and fraternity among people.

During the week, various programs will be implemented in all schools, media, public and private institutions demonstrating the importance of national integration.

The proposal made by President Maithripala Sirisena, in his capacity as the Minister of National Integration and Reconciliation to declare the National Integration and Reconciliation Week received the approval from the Cabinet of Ministers.