National inflation drop

Sri Lanka’s nationwide inflation in April 2018 determined under the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) declined to 1.6 percent from 2.8 percent recorded in March 2018 on an year-on-year basis, the Department of Census and Statistics reported Monday.

Inflation of 1.6 percent reported for April 2018 is the lowest inflation reported since April 2016, Department of Census and Statistics said.

The NCPI for all items for the month of April 2018 marginally increased by 0.08 percent to 122.9 from 122.8 in March 2018. The increase in the index point was due to the expenditure value decrease of food items by 0.11 percent and increase of non‐food items by 0.12 percent.