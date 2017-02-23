National hospital to be modernized

Share ! tweet







The government plans to allocate Rs. 2.4 billion to develop the National Hospital in Colombo into a state-of-the-art modern hospital and the Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval to the plan.

The government plans to expand the land extent of the National Hospital to build a new road, to renovate two buildings with historic value and to develop the doctors' and nurses' quarters.

Minister of Health Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne presenting the proposal noted that it is timely to develop the 3382-bed National Hospital, which is considered as the apex center of Sri Lankan health system, to a state of the art hospital.

Accordingly, the Minister has proposed the renovation of Old Victoria Building and Bandaranaike Building and Renovation of quarters of Doctors located in Barns Place and quarters of Nurses in no. 93 and the cabinet has approved the Minster's proposal.

Additionally, a proposal made by Minister Senaratne, to establish a modern neonatal specialist center at De Soyza Maternity Hospital of the National Hospital complex under assistance of the government of France has also received approval from the cabinet of ministers.