National Hospital increases its bed strength to accommodate more dengue patients

A temporary dengue ward with 50 beds will be opened at the Colombo National Hospital on Monday (10) at 7 am to augment existing facilities there.

Deputy Director General Health Services (National Hospital) Dr Anil Jasinghe said yesterday that at present the NHSL Medical Unit had allocated a total of 764 beds for dengue patients. Steps had also been taken to add 100 more foldable beds which were of good quality subsequently.

He said with the new temporary ward the hospital would increase its bed strength for dengue care to 914.

The NHSL was being kept busy by the increasing number of dengue patients being treated, currently there were 400 of them warded at the hospital. He said 75 of them were in the critical stage.

Meanwhile, the Epidemiology Unit website said that the total number of dengue patients in the country had reached a colossal 80,203 while dengue death toll by the early this month was over 226. The total number of dengue patients for the whole of last year was a little over 55,000 while the death toll that year was over 80.

The highest number of dengue cases 19,309 was recorded last month.