National hospital gets a nine story building

The laying of the foundation stone for a nine-storey building of the National Hospital of Sri Lanka, took place earlier today in the presence of the President Maithripala Sirisena.

The Chairperson of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Yu Zengshen was present at the event as well.

The building was gifted by the Chinese government, and is estimated to cost around $100 million.

The building has been gifted after the president had made an official request from the Chinese government, to help reduce the congestion found at the Out Patients Department at the NHSL.