National Health Insurance Scheme in the pipeline

The government would introduce a national health insurance scheme for citizens in the future, Minister of Health Dr Rajitha Senaratne told Parliament yesterday.

He said so in answer to a question raised by UNP MP Buddhika Pathirana why the government had not thought of introducing such a scheme in order to save funds.

“We will talk to all stakeholders before introducing a national health insurance scheme to dismiss claims in some quarters that the free health care system would be abolished,” the minister said.

He said Sri Lanka should follow the developed countries and introduce a health insurance scheme.