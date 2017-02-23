National Commission to address increasing violence against women

Share ! tweet







The government will set up a special commission to tackle widespread sexual abuse and exploitation of women including thousands of war widows, the government said Wednesday.

As prevailing institutions on women's affairs has no legal power to address the increasing violence against women, Minister of Women and Child Affairs has put forward a proposal to establish a new National Commission on Women.

Considering the responsibility assigned on the government by the Constitution and Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination, the cabinet has given its approval to set up the panel.

The establishment of a new National Commission on Women comes following the recent revelation by the chairwoman of the Office for National Unity and Reconciliation, former president Chandrika Kumaratunga that Tamil women who survived Sri Lanka's civil war now face widespread sexual exploitation by officials in their own community as well as from the army.