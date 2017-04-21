National Audit bill to present in the parliament

Share ! tweet







President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday assured that the long delayed National Audit Bill would be presented to parliament as soon as possible.

Assurance was given at a meeting with proprietors, editors and journalists representing public and private print and electronic media.

Acknowledging that there had been a delay on the part of the yahapalana government in respect of the much touted piece of legislation, President Maithripala Sirisena said that he would direct relevant authorities to expedite the process.

President Maithripala Sirisena was responding to The Island query at a media briefing at Janadhipathi Mandiraya. Asked whether he could explain the failure to introduce the National Audit Bill in parliament on Feb 19, 2015 in accordance with his government’s 100-day programme, President Maithripala Sirisena admitted the lapse on their part.

The Rajapaksa administration held it up for over a decade President Maithripala Sirisena said that during the last budget debate he assured that the National Audit Bill would be presented in January 2017.

Combined Trade Union Alliance of the Auditor General’s Department has alleged that the yahapalana government had diluted the proposed Bill so much it wouldn’t make any difference now. The grouping has accused the Finance Ministry as well as a section of powerful bureaucrats of sabotaging the Bill meant to tackle waste, corruption and irregularities in the public sector.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, too, has assured the Combined Trade Union Alliance to bring in the National Audit Bill.