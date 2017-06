Namal and two others released on bail

The Colombo High Court has ordered the release of MP Namal Rajapaksa and two others who were remanded on charges of alleged money laundering.

When the hearing of the relevant case took place today (28), Colombo High Court Judge Piyasena Ranasinghe ruled that the three defendants be released on personal bail worth Rs. 1 million each.

Charges of an alleged money laundering scheme were previously filed against Namal Rajapaksa, Sujani Bogollagama and Nithya Senani Samaranayake.