Muzammil to assume duties as Sri Lankan envoy to Malaysia

Former Mayor of Colombo A.J.M. Muzammil is slated to assumed duties as Sri Lanka’s new High Commissioner to Malaysia.

According to reports, he will officially take office in the position from February 02, 2017.

Muzammil will take over the reins from Sri Lanka’s current High Commissioner to Malaysia, Ibrahim Sahib Ansar.

Ansar’s name had been in the spotlight recent as he was assaulted by a group of people at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on September 05.

Ibrahim was at KLIA to send off Sri Lankan Primary Industries Minister, Daya Gamage, who had attended the International Conference of Asian Political Parties, in Kuala Lumpur.