Share ! tweet







Local Government and Provincial Councils Minister Faizer Mustapha had received legal advice asking him to accept the final delimitation committee report after all five committee members signed it, Ministry sources said.

Ministry spokesman Asanga Jayalath said four committee members had already singed the report and that the Minister was asked to accept it after the UNP member singed it. Minister Mustapha refused to accept the report as it was not signed by all Committee members.