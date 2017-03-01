Must give SL time: UK

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka should be given time to fully implement the UNHRC resolution, British Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and Minister for Asia and the Pacific Alok Sharma said yesterday.

He conveyed this while addressing the High-Level segment of the 34th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“We must give Sri Lanka time to fully implement the October 2015 resolution and post-conflict measures required to embed stability, reconciliation and justice,” he said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera met with Minister Sharma on the sidelines of the 34th Session of the UNHRC yesterday.

Foreign Minister Samaraweera had briefed Minister Sharma on recent developments with regard to the reconciliation process in Sri Lanka.



