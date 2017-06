Muslims in Sri Lanka will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramadan festival) on Monday (June 26) as the new moon has not been sighted, the Colombo Grand Mosque announced.

Eid al-Fitr is a “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

It is a religious holiday that is celebrated by Muslims from all over the world and involves a range of celebrations as friends, family and the entire Muslim community come together.