Murder suspect arrested

A perons suspected of sexually assaulting and murdering a nine-year-old child in Iranawila, Chilaw was arrested by Police yesterday while he was hiding in Nayaru fishing village in Mullaitivu.

The suspect lured the boy into a mangrove on the pretext of finding his lost parrot before committing the crime. The suspect is a coconut plucker.

The boy, Rusith Nirmal, was reported missing on February 25 and two days later his body was found in a forest area in Muwapitiya, Samidugama. Several witnesses had seen the victim and the perpetrator together. The police traced the CCTV footage of a shop which the suspects and his victim had visited prior to the murder.