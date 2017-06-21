President calls for report on SriLankan directors’ salaries

President Maitripala Sirisena is reported to have asked for a report on the salaries paid to the members of the board of directors of SriLankan airlines.

The Cabinet yesterday summoned the airline’s board of directors to inquire into the alleged irregularities in operating and managing SriLankan.

At this meeting, it had transpired that some key officials draw exorbitant salaries with the monthly salary of a particular official being as high as Sterling pounds 13,000.

According to reports some ministers including Rajitha Senaratne and Sarath Fonseka had been critical of the airline operations.