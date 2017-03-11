MR summoned to Prez Comm

Share ! tweet







Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been summoned by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing Serious Acts of Fraud over an outstanding due of Rs. 165.2 million to state-owned television for advertising during the 2015 presidential election campaign.

The commission has informed the former President to give his statement on March 16 at 10.00 am.

Several officials of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation have already been questioned regarding the same issue several times in the recent past.