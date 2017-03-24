MR arrives at PRECIFAC

Share ! tweet







Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on Friday, our news sources said.

Rajapaksa was summoned by the commission to record a statement regarding the ongoing investigation into allegations of failure to make payments for adverts broadcasted on a state-owned television channel during the last Presidential election.



The commission was appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena to investigate and inquire into serious acts of fraud, corruption and abuse of power, state resources and privileges (PRECIFAC) in 2015.