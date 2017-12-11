Home / TECHNOLOGY / MPs not using their laptops in Parliament: Harin

Telecommunication and Digital Infrastructure Minister Harin Fernando said yesterday that even 20 per cent of the laptops provided to the MPs were not used by them.

He said order papers and other relevant documents were saved in these laptops to facilitate MPs in the House and added that most of them still use the traditional print papers.

The Minister said MPs had even been provided with facilities to operate the computer by scanning their fingerprints after they complained of forgetting the password and proposed that print

