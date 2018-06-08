MP Udaya Gammanpila allowed to go abroad to see his son

The case filed by the Attorney General against MP Udaya Gammanpila was summoned before Colombo High Court Judge Shashi Mahendran today.

Deputy Solicitor General Dilan Ratnayake who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General informed the court that the Attorney General has requested to hear the case before Commercial High Court Judge, R. Gurusinghe, who was previously hearing the case.

The Deputy Solicitor General informed that the request has been forwarded to the Chief Justice and requested the court to postpone the trial until the Chief Justice’s response was received.

Accordingly, High Court Judge Shashi Mahendran ordered the release of the witnesses and postponed the hearing until June 19th.

Attorneys appearing on behalf of the accused MP Udaya Gammanpila asked the court to allow their client to go travel to Australia to see his ten-year-old son who was injured in an accident and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.